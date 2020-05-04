Central Cariboo Search and Rescue practice working with a stretcher a mock exercise. Crews used that knowledge to rescue an injured moutain biker Sunday evening off Fox Mountain. (Photo submitted)

Caterpillar manoeuvre used to transport injured mountain biker by stretcher in Williams Lake

CCSAR and BC Emergency Health Services responded Sunday to Fox Mountain

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue volunteers got to put what’s called a ‘caterpillar’ manoeuvre into motion Sunday, May 3, when they rescued an injured mountain biker in Williams Lake.

Communications spokesperson Deborah Bortollusi said CCSAR responded to the mutual aid call with BC Emergency Health Services on Fox Mountain in the early evening.

“Our first team hiked in and BC Ambulance was already there,” she told the Tribune Monday, adding the terrain was steep, narrow and forested to access the scene. “Our second team then came in with a stretcher which has a large wheel on it and makes it manageable to bring into a tight area.”

After an initial assessment the patient was successfully placed onto the stretcher and then the caterpillar technique was used.

One person went around a tree slowly with their hands on the stretcher, then the next person grabbed the stretcher, and members took turns carrying the patient out.

“We’d practiced for this and it was a great team effort,” Bortolussi said. “They did so incredibly well it was fantastic.”

By the time they ‘extracted’ the injured mountain biker from the area it was dark and the biker was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Read more: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue implements adaptive measures for COVID-19 response

Bortollusi said the mountain bikers with the injured person did everything right in the sense they called in for help when it was needed.

“Having said that though, we do want to encourage people to stay home and stay safe. There was no way we could physical distance to attend that call,” she added.

Now the team members who attended will have to monitor themselves and do their part of the COVID-19 precautions that have been in place for several weeks.

“The patient was not clearly COVID-19, but you never know for sure,” Bortollusi said, adding the injured mountain biker was stable, but she could not confirm the extent of injuries.

Read more: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue attend medical distress call in Gang Ranch area Good Friday


