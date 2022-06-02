A category 3 fire ban goes into effect for the entire Cariboo Fire Centre region effective Monday, June 6 at noon. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Category 3 fire ban goes into effect noon June 6 through entire Cariboo Fire Centre

A category 3 open fire ban goes into effect throughout the entire Cariboo Fire Centre region and the Tŝilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area on Monday, June 6 at noon.

Category 3 fires are fires that are larger than two meters high by three metres wide.

Burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares is prohibited as well as burning three or more burning piles larger than two metres high by three meters high, burning of one or more windrow.

Anyone conducting category 3 burning anywhere east of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and the Quesnel Forest District must extinguish the fires by noon Monday, June 6.

Since May4, 2022, there has been a category 3 fire ban in place in the 100 Mile Forest district.

READ MORE: Category 3 burning ban in effect for 100 Mile Forest District

This expansion into the Quesnel Forest District and the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District will remain in place until Oct. 1, 2022, or until the public is otherwise notified, stated an information bulletin from BC Wildfire Service.

The Category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department. Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The ban remains in effect until Oct. 1, 2022 or until the public is otherwise notified.

To date there have been 38 wildfires larger than .01 hectares in the Cariboo Fire Centre.


