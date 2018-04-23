Category 3 fire ban expanded to include Tsilhqot’in title area

Ban implemented in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government

The Category 3 fire ban in effect as of noon today (April 23) for the Cariboo Fire Centre has been expanded to include the Tsilhqot’in Declared Title Area in Xeni Gwet’in.

The open burning prohibition is being implemented in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government and the community community of Xeni Gwet’in, said a release from the BC Wildfire Service.

The ban is “intended to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” stated the release.

Read more: TNG sign tripartite emergency management agreement with province and Canada

Category 3 open fires include any fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles, one or more burning windrow, or burning stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

The prohibition does not include campfires that are under a half-metre wide or tall, and does not apply to cooking stoves.

Category 2 fires, those that are two metres high by three metres wide, or burning grass over an area less than 0.2 metres are also not included in the ban.

Anyone found burning a Category 3 open fire, may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to a year in jail, according to the fire centre.

If the fire causes a wildfire, the centre says the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

Read more: Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre starting April 23

Previous story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office
Next story
Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Just Posted

Category 3 fire ban expanded to include Tsilhqot’in title area

Ban implemented in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government

Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash Sunday evening near Springfield Road

Tl’etinqox and RCMP make steps toward reconciliation

When Tl’etinqox Government defied its evacuation order last summer the RCMP threatened to remove children

New TNG radio station receives federal funding

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announced $180,500 for the new First Nations radio station in B.C.’ Interior

Local fire chief issues warning for parents

High flood waters a concern in the Wildwood area

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Malicious Monster Truck Tour coming to Northwest B.C. this summer

It’s the first time in 20 years monster trucks have rolled past Prince George for a northern show

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Most Read