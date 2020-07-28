A map of the Cariboo Fire Centre jurisdiction. (BC Government photo)

Category 2 fire ban in effect at noon July 31 for Cariboo Fire Centre

Prohibition anticipated to remain in effect until Sept. 30

Category 2 open burning as well as other activities such as the use of fireworks will be prohibited within the Cariboo Fire Centre before the August long weekend.

The prohibition takes effect at noon on Friday, July 31 to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, noted BC Wildfire Service.

Read More: Heat warning continues for the Cariboo region

Prohibited activities will include category 2 open fires, category 3 open fires and use of fireworks, including firecrackers; and sky lanterns, tiki torches, air curtain burners, binary exploding targets and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description.

Applying to all public and private land within the Cariboo Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise, the ban will remain in effect until noon on Sept. 30, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Read More: BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

The fire danger rating is anticipated to increase in most areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin to moderate or high danger before the end of the week due to recent high temperatures.

