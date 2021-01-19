Marie Sharpe and Nesika elementary latest schools to have COVID-19 exposures

Two more Williams Lake schools are reporting COVID-19 exposures Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Marie Sharpe and Nesika elementary schools both had a member of their school community test positive for COVID-19.

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said both notices are in relation to possible exposure to coronavirus last week.

No further action is needed in relation to the Marie Sharpe exposure, while one class will be required to self-isolate relating to Nesika.

“We continue to appreciate the work, responsiveness and thoughtfulness of the Interior Health team and our school community in keeping our schools safe while limiting the risk of of transmission,” said van der Mark.

On Monday, SD27 announced COVID-19 exposures at Mountview and Cataline elementary schools. Potential exposure dates for Mountview are Jan. 12, 13, 14 and for Cataline are 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Since the Christmas break exposures were also recording at Columneetza, another case at Marie Sharpe and Horsefly Elementary/Jr Secondary.

