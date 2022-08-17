Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)

Cat with massive face wound found walking B.C. streets for a week

The orange tabby now named Edward is recovering and will be ready for adoption in several weeks

The Prince Rupert SPCA is hoping to raise some funds to help a cat that was taken in with a massive face wound recently.

An abandoned orange tabby, now named Edward, was picked up by Good Samaritans after he was seen walking the streets for more than a week with an open wound on his face.

“These amazing people were able to safely capture Edward and contact us for assistance,” said Joe Griffith, manager of the Prince Rupert BC SPCA. “Fortunately we were able to get an emergency veterinary exam the same day he was brought in.”

It appears he had been violently attacked by another animal and according to staff at the BC SPCA Animal Centre, it looked as though half his face was missing. They said Edward fought for his life.

According to a press release from the SPCA, he arrived at the veterinary clinic and staff immediately began work to clean and treat his open wound. He will require four to five weeks of in-care treatment and monitoring with daily cleaning of the wound to ensure it heals well and does not become infected.

Edward also might have ringworm which will require additional treatment and lab testing.

The kitty will also need vaccinations, de-worming and pain control. Once he is neutered and recovered, he will be available for adoption.

The SPCA has a goal of raising more than $8,300 to go toward his vet bills, if they are less, the additional raised money will go toward other animals in need.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $6,000 has come in.

Anyone interested in donating toward his vet costs can do so on the SPCA’s website.

