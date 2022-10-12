Casual Country: Fallen hero

The late Stan McCarthy’s family stands in front of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation sculpture in Ottawa. (Photo submitted)

During a poignant memorial ceremony held in Ottawa on Sept. 11, Cariboo fire chief Stan McCarthy was honoured for giving his life to the work he loved.

The late 150 Mile House fire chief was named during the 2022 Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation (CFFF) event and his name is now etched on the memory wall at LeBreton Flats that has the slogan “Never to be Forgotten.”

McCarthy’s wife Sally, his son Paul McCarthy and daughter Leah Powell from Beaumont, Alta. and their families were there to witness the event.

“We all shed some tears,” Paul said. “It was incredibly humbling to see dad’s 40 years of fire service recognized at the federal level. It was very emotional. It’s really nice because of all the work dad put into this hall as a founding member.”

Stan died on June 29, 2021 at the age of 72.

In March of 2022, the family applied to the CFFF to have Stan included and received an email back a few months later.

“He was an active firefighter up until he had to go on leave basically due to the complications from bladder cancer. Because he was still an active firefighter and because bladder cancer is one of the presumptive illnesses for occupational firefighters, dad’s death was considered an active duty death, and that is why he was recognized,” Paul added.

Growing up, the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department was part of the McCarthy family thread.

Established in 1981, the fire department was always front and centre in thier home.

“Christmas dinners and Thanksgiving dinners,” Paul recalled. “You would butter a raisin bagel and the tones would go off and you’d put down what you were doing and go to the calls. When I turned 16, I was able to join as a junior member and when the tones would go off we would both go.”

Stan continued to answer pages until he could not physically do so anymore.

McCarthy’s reputation as a great fire chief grew beyond the Cariboo-Chilcotin during the 2017 wildfires when he stayed behind with his crew to protect the 150 Mile House area.

“That was amazing,” Paul said. “It is hard to believe that was five years ago already.”

CFFF president David Sheen said for the past two years, the foundation ensured that all fallen firefighters were recognized during a small ceremony that was live-streamed.

“Today we are finally able to bring together the families of everyone who was added to our memorial since 2019,” he said during the ceremony on Sept. 11.

“Firefighters who put the safety and well-being of others ahead of their own. Firefighters who make a great contribution to their community,” Sheen said of the fallen. “To you the families we say thank you. Always remember you will remain a part of our Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation family.”

Mike McKenna, master of ceremonies, and first vice-president of the CFFF said it was the 19th annual memorial ceremony.

Stan’s departure has left a huge hole in the fire department and there is not a day when the members do not think about him.

“He embodied this department,” Paul said. “He loved the crew with all of his heart. We miss him dearly every day and we are going to honour his memory. We cannot replace him, I can’t fill his boots. But we can do the best job we can for the public that we serve as this fire department and honour his memory that way.”

The family received a memorial helmet and a medallion with Stan’s name on it.

Paul said the CFFF and the BC Volunteer Firefighters Association provided support for the family to go and the memorial ceremony was awesome.

“The marchers that came down and the bag pipes – it just gave you goose bumps. They had the band from the Ottawa Fire Department there. The foundation does incredible work to makes sure that what these firefighters do and what they sacrifice is never forgotten.”

Paul signed the contract in March 2022 to be fire chief of the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

Proud of his father’s accomplishments, Paul said even when Stan was fighting cancer he would never complain about the pain and never complain about having cancer.

“He would always say, ‘one foot in front of the other,’ so we are going to pick up and dust off and put one foot in front of the other and never forget him.”



The family of Stan McCarthy received a medallion with his name on it from the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The late 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Chief Stan McCarthy’s name is permanently on the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation memorial wall in Ottawa. (Photo submitted)

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stan McCarthy and his crew respond to a house fire in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus file photo)