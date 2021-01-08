Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.
Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.
More to come …
Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel
The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.
Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.
More to come …
Barkerville Gold Mines announced on Facebook a contractor is in isolation after testing positive
The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406
Mayor Walt Cobb said city is looking into purchasing more cameras
Moderna vaccine provided Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims
At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster
A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.
The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area
Dry Christmas trees pose fire hazard, fire safety experts warn B.C. residents
Chief and 12 councillors to be chosen Feb. 22
Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus
“Ride hard, ride safe and ride prepared,” - Williams Lake Powder Kings president Mark Snowball
Mayor Walt Cobb said city is looking into purchasing more cameras
Moderna vaccine provided Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406
There are no known suspects at this time