Cash stolen from elderly person’s purse in Williams Lake; RCMP seeking information

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a theft suspect.

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a theft suspect.

On March 24 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police said an elderly female had her purse stolen from the Overlander Pub.

Later on that day, RCMP said the purse was turned in, however, a large sum of money was missing.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers unveils very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

“If anyone with information regarding this loss, or can identify the person in the photograph, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Const. Madeline Hjelden.

Call the Williams Lake RCMP at 25-392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information. Crime Stoppers also subsribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria-based HMCS Regina seizes 2.5 tonnes of hashish in Indian Ocean
Next story
Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Just Posted

Todd Doherty highest spending MP: report

The Members’ Expenditures Report listed Doherty’s expenditures at $466,722.57

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Cash stolen from elderly person’s purse in Williams Lake; RCMP seeking information

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a theft suspect.

Williams Lake Cycling Club AGM April 10 to get season rolling

The event takes place at 7 p.m. upstairs at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre.

B.C. Interior Chiefs applaud federal government’s treaty loan forgiveness plan

Four NStQ chiefs say their communities alone have accumulated $30 million in treaty loans

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Most Read