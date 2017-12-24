Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

The holidays just got a little sweeter for a few lucky British Columbians following the most recent Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws.

A Lotto Max ticket drawn on Friday won $1 million, purchased in Vernon, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.

The winning numbers on that ticket were 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.

Another ticket in the same draw, with six of the seven numbers matching, won $219,000 and was purchased in Kelowna and Vancouver.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket was also purchased in the Nelson-Creston area, winning a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.

Another ticket in that draw, with five of the six numbers matching, won just under $90,000 and was purchased in Port Alberni.

Previous story
Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak
Next story
CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Polar Bear Swim likely a no-go in lakecity this New Year’s

It’s looking like this year’s Williams Lake Polar Bear Swim will be taking a hiatus.

McLeese Lake Library celebrates grand opening

CRD Area D director Steve Forseth said the new library was like a Christmas gift for local residents

Time is Brain: Rapid response saves Wally

Meanwhile, Wally told the nurse at Anahim that he had undergone an aneurysm repair in the spring and the urgency really ramped up.

Horsefly Roundtable 2017 fall review

Salmon channel restored but wheelchair access destroyed

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Most Read