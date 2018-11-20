(Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr)

Case of bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

A case of bovine tuberculosis (TB) was found on a cow in B.C.’s southern interior after being slaughtered on Oct. 26.

In an email Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that a post-mortem examination of the beef cow showed “granulomatous lesions consistent with bovine TB.”

The agency said the carcass was “condemned” and no parts of the animal was used for food.

Samples sent to an Ottawa laboratory confirmed the disease on Nov. 9.

The agency said the rest of the cow’s herd will be tested.

“The CFIA will trace the movement of animals to and from the infected herd during the past five years to identify and eliminate the source and any potential spread of the disease,” a spokesperson said.

The agency would not identify the farm due to privacy concerns.

