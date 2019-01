A post on the school’s website says Ottawa fire services are investigating reports of smoke

An Ottawa firefighter gets hosed down by a colleague outside a tent after they responded to the Steacie Building for Chemistry at Carleton University in Ottawa after reports of smoke coming from the building on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Carleton University has evacuated a number of buildings on its Ottawa campus after reports of smoke coming from a chemistry building.

The school sent an email alert to students and faculty Saturday evening, warning of a “hazard on campus.”

A post on the school’s website says Ottawa fire services are investigating reports of smoke at the Steacie Building for Chemistry.

It says the Steacie, Health Sciences and Richcraft buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.

The Canadian Press

