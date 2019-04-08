Caribou engagement session set for Monday evening in Williams Lake

Public encouraged to provide feedback on two draft agreements to conserve the caribou

Two near drafts aimed to help woodland caribou recovery were recently released. Stakeholders and the public have until April 26 to provide feedback. The province said they aim to have the plans finalized later this year. (Submitted)

The public is encouraged to attend a community engagement session in Williams Lake Monday evening to provide feedback on two draft agreements to conserve southern mountain caribou populations.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake.

Two draft agreements have been developed under section 11 of the federal Species at Risk Act. A draft section 11 agreement between British Columbia and Canada sets a framework for co-operation between the two governments to recover southern mountain caribou.

Read More: Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

A draft partnership agreement between B.C., Canada, West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations proposes specific habitat protection and restoration measures to recover the central group herds of southern mountain caribou.

Staff from the provincial and federal governments will be on hand to share information about the draft agreements and will be available to answer questions. Staff from the Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations will attend the sessions in Prince George and Mackenzie.

Feedback collected from these sessions will help inform the final agreements. The community engagement sessions are scheduled as follows:

Williams Lake: Monday, April 8, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (Gibraltar Room)

Prince George: Tuesday, April 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Prince George Civic Centre (Auditorium)

Mackenzie: Wednesday, April 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Mackenzie Recreation Centre

Quesnel: Thursday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre (Main Hall)

Overviews of the draft agreements, a feedback form, maps and general information, are available online.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.