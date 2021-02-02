Cariboo woman prepares and delivers care packages to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

“I’m hoping this will trigger a response for others to do the same,” says Kirsten Rebagliati

Kirsten Rebagliati (left) made the drive from 150 Mile to deliver care packages Sunday afternoon to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

A 150 Mile House resident hopes others will be inspired to launch their own “Adopt a Nurse” campaign and give back to frontline workers.

Kirsten Rebagliati could be found Sunday afternoon at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH), where she spread some love and kindness by delivering care packages.

“A couple of weeks ago, right after our outbreak was declared at the hospital I was feeling pretty heavy about things, so I decided to take all that nervous, negative energy and turn it into something positive,” she said.

Having seen others send their gratitude to healthcare workers in the form of gifts through campaigns within other communities, Rebagliati was determined to do one in Williams Lake.

She took to Facebook and asked if anyone would be interested in donating $20 to adopt a nurse at CMH.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people were really focused on healthcare workers and showing appreciation and gratitude, and I feel that 10, 12 months later a lot of it has been lost because everybody is exhausted and tired of COVID, Rebagliati said.

“When we did have an outbreak declared at the hospital I just really wanted to do something to show our nurses that we are still here and we are still grateful.”

Through donations and the assistance of her husband wrapping, Rebagliati was able to hand deliver a total of 20 care packages to emergency nurses after licensed practical nurse Sierra Noble met Rebagliati in the parking lot.

Each package contained oatmeal, chocolates and a ceramic egg cooker in which individual-sized meals-on-the-go can be made.

“The next thing I would hope to do is try and give back to the teachers in the community,” Rebagliati said.

