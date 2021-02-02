Kirsten Rebagliati (left) made the drive from 150 Mile to deliver care packages Sunday afternoon to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Kirsten Rebagliati (left) made the drive from 150 Mile to deliver care packages Sunday afternoon to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Cariboo woman prepares and delivers care packages to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

“I’m hoping this will trigger a response for others to do the same,” says Kirsten Rebagliati

A 150 Mile House resident hopes others will be inspired to launch their own “Adopt a Nurse” campaign and give back to frontline workers.

Kirsten Rebagliati could be found Sunday afternoon at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH), where she spread some love and kindness by delivering care packages.

“A couple of weeks ago, right after our outbreak was declared at the hospital I was feeling pretty heavy about things, so I decided to take all that nervous, negative energy and turn it into something positive,” she said.

Having seen others send their gratitude to healthcare workers in the form of gifts through campaigns within other communities, Rebagliati was determined to do one in Williams Lake.

Read More: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health

She took to Facebook and asked if anyone would be interested in donating $20 to adopt a nurse at CMH.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people were really focused on healthcare workers and showing appreciation and gratitude, and I feel that 10, 12 months later a lot of it has been lost because everybody is exhausted and tired of COVID, Rebagliati said.

“When we did have an outbreak declared at the hospital I just really wanted to do something to show our nurses that we are still here and we are still grateful.”

Through donations and the assistance of her husband wrapping, Rebagliati was able to hand deliver a total of 20 care packages to emergency nurses after licensed practical nurse Sierra Noble met Rebagliati in the parking lot.

Each package contained oatmeal, chocolates and a ceramic egg cooker in which individual-sized meals-on-the-go can be made.

“The next thing I would hope to do is try and give back to the teachers in the community,” Rebagliati said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two patients now linked to Cariboo Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health
Next story
O’Ree’s hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism

Just Posted

The red pin shows the location of what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident” (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 97 lane near Kersley: Drive BC

Motorists should expect delays

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Kirsten Rebagliati (left) made the drive from 150 Mile to deliver care packages Sunday afternoon to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Cariboo woman prepares and delivers care packages to nurses at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

“I’m hoping this will trigger a response for others to do the same,” says Kirsten Rebagliati

The COVID-19 outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is now at 12 staff and two patients. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two patients now linked to Cariboo Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

The patients are previous cases now being connected to the outbreak through further investigation

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) discovered a herd of caribou wintering in the Cameron Ridge area east of Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2021.(B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
Officers find evidence of snowmobilers using sensitive Caribou habitat near Quesnel Lake

Snowmobilers are accessing the area from the Barkerville side

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Canada’s Public Health Agency releases numbers before post-travel quarantine protocols change

Most Read