A woman stops during a rainstorm in Williams Lake Wednesday to give a young panhandler a bag with food and clothes inside. Angie Mindus photo

Cariboo residents reach out in acts of kindness toward stranger

Young woman offered food, clothing

Sitting in the pouring rain along Highway 97, a young woman holding a sign reading ‘anything helps’ was well-received by strangers stopping to help her this week in Williams Lake.

The woman, named Joylene, said she is originally from Anahim Lake and has been staying at the local homeless shelter in Williams Lake and accessing community services such as breakfast and lunch programs offered at the Salvation Army and dinner at the Cariboo Friendship Centre.

READ MORE: Cariboo Chilcotin well-being and community safety survey launched

She said she is looking for a place to stay in Williams Lake for the winter.

The Salvation Army was bustling with activity Friday in Williams Lake.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, said about 600 clients, made up of children and adults, receive food hampers from the food bank every month in Williams Lake. Every day they feed approximately 110 individuals a hot lunch. On Friday there was a long line-up.

Robinson feels the need for food and accommodations are only growing in the lakecity, with the curtailments of local mills and closure of Mount Polley Mine. She said they are also seeing more people moving from the high costs associated with living in the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan only to be met with zero to one per cent vacancy rates for housing in Williams Lake.

See more on the these issues in the Williams Lake Tribune next week.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate
Next story
VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

Just Posted

Cariboo residents reach out in acts of kindness toward stranger

Young woman offered food, clothing

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

CRIMESTOPPERS: Alexis Creek RCMP seek public’s assistance

Percy Gilpin, 26, is wanted on an outstanding warrant

Response to stabbing saves victim’s life: Alexis Creek RCMP

The accused will make first court appearance Monday, Sept. 23

Williams Lake residents invited to participate in World Cleanup Day

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is inviting people to participate and weigh the results

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

Most Read