Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds

The Central Cariboo Transfer Station share shed at Frizzi Road in Williams Lake is closed. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Regional District is advising residents not to use share sheds.

“It is our suggestion at this time to refrain from using all share sheds within the district. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make appropriate adjustments as recommended.”

For the safety of staff and the public due to COVID-19, one share shed (at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake), has been closed effective immediately.

Central Cariboo Transfer Station staff were busy cleaning up the share shed site Thursday morning, moving all items into the landfill as a safety precaution.

“We’ve had instances where people have come in after hours to either drop off or take items from the share shed so we’re just cleaning it up so it’s ready to go once we can reopen,” a staff member said.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has closed its offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House because of COVID-19 but reminds residents they can still reach the CRD.

“If you need to reach us, there are options to connect with us over the phone, the internet and social media channels.”

For information call 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636. You can also email us at mailbox@cariboord.ca or visit our website at www.cariboord.ca/covid-19.

