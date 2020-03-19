The Central Cariboo Transfer Station share shed at Frizzi Road in Williams Lake is closed. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds

Share shed at Central Cariboo Transfer Station has been closed

The Cariboo Regional District is advising residents not to use share sheds.

“It is our suggestion at this time to refrain from using all share sheds within the district. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make appropriate adjustments as recommended.”

For the safety of staff and the public due to COVID-19, one share shed (at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake), has been closed effective immediately.

Central Cariboo Transfer Station staff were busy cleaning up the share shed site Thursday morning, moving all items into the landfill as a safety precaution.

“We’ve had instances where people have come in after hours to either drop off or take items from the share shed so we’re just cleaning it up so it’s ready to go once we can reopen,” a staff member said.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has closed its offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House because of COVID-19 but reminds residents they can still reach the CRD.

RELATED: Cariboo Regional District closes offices as COVID-19 precaution

“If you need to reach us, there are options to connect with us over the phone, the internet and social media channels.”

For information call 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636. You can also email us at mailbox@cariboord.ca or visit our website at www.cariboord.ca/covid-19.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms
Next story
Update: Williams Lake Save-on-Foods continues to receive supplies

Just Posted

City hall closed in Williams Lake because of concerns around COVID-19

Services residents rely on will continue to operate

Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds

Share shed at Central Cariboo Transfer Station has been closed

MAYOR: There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williams Lake

Stop hoarding food and think of the needs of others, says Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb

International, national and local sporting events halted, in limbo, amid coronavirus situation

Sporting events throughout the world — international, national, provincial and even local… Continue reading

‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations

Destination BC implementing multi-phased emergency management and recovery marketing plans

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Most Read