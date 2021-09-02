Cariboo Regional District to meet at Gibraltar Room Williams Lake in September

The meetings will not be livestreamed, but will be open to the public

Cariboo Regional District board, regional hospital and committee of the whole meetings for September will be held at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Cariboo Regional District board, regional hospital board and committee of the whole will meet face-to-face in September at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 will be held in the Gibraltar Room at 525 Proctor St.

“This change in venue allows the board’s seating plan to meet social distancing requirements, so that directors may conduct board business without wearing masks while at their seats,” the CRD noted in a news release.

Due to technical limitations in the venue, however, live-streaming and teleconferencing of the proceedings will not be available.

Public and or media may attend in-person, but there will limited socially-distanced seating available.

Face masks will be mandatory for everyone when entering or leaving the room, or not at their seat.

Official CRD meeting agendas, board highlights, and meeting minutes are available on the CRD website.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional DistrictQuesnelWilliams Lake