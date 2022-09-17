Cariboo Regional District to consider several rezoning applications

Three upcoming public hearings being held in the CRD concerning zoning changes

Three public hearings are being held this month in the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) concerning zoning changes for properties.

1211 Desautel Road: An application has been received by the Cariboo Regional District to change the zoning of 1211 Desautel Road from Rural 2 (RR2) to Rural 3 (RR3).

The purpose of the rezoning is to subdivide the property into two rural residential lots. Currently, there are two mobile homes and a shipping container on the property. No new buildings are proposed.

The property is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The application is being made by Veronica Meister of Exton and Dodge Land Surveying Inc., on behalf of the owner, Kelly G. Macrae.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Miocene Community Hall.

6145 Lone Butte-Horse Lake Road: An application has been received by the Cariboo Regional District to change the zoning of 6145 Lone Butte-Horse Lake Road from Rural 1 (RR1) to Rural 2 (RR2).

The purpose of the rezoning is to allow a two-lot subdivision. There is currently a manufactured home, a single-family dwelling, hay barn, barn, shed plus a shop which is to be removed. There are no new buildings proposed.

The property is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The application is being made by Michael Kidston Land Surveying on behalf of the owners, Christine K. Johnston and Gary D. Johnston.

The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

3973 Highway 97: An application has been received by the Cariboo Regional District to change the zoning of 3973 Highway 97 from Rural 3 (RR3) to Residential 2 (R2).

The purpose of the rezoning is to subdivide the property into four residential lots and remove the commercial designation from the Highway 97 frontage portion. Currently, there is a single-family residence, a cabin, a carport and five sheds of varying sizes. There are no new buildings proposed.

The property is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The application is being made by Michael Kidston Land Surveying on behalf of the owner, 1318126 BC LTD.

The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Lac La Hache Community Hall.

Anyone concerned about any of the above-proposed amendments will have a reasonable opportunity to be heard at the specific hearing. Written submissions must be received 48 hours before the hearing at the CRD office in Williams Lake.

Additional information, including copies of the proposed bylaws and all supporting documents, can be found on the CRD website or at the district offices in 100 Mile House or Williams Lake.



