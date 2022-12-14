Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).

Cariboo Regional District rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The change goes into effect Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

The Cariboo Regional District has rescinded its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, effective Wednesday, Dec. 14.

As a result, CRD employees, contractors and volunteers will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to support the delivery of CRD services.

Interim CRD chief administrative officer Brian Carruthers said the CRD fire departments are “certainly” looking to resume normal operations with the possibility of firefighters who left because of the policy returning now that the policy has been lifted.

Fire departments all across B.C. had firefighters leave because of vaccine mandates, he added.

“It has had its challenges,” he said. “We are at a point where it’s time to move on.”

Since the policy was implemented in January 2022, public health measures in the workplace and society have effectively managed COVID-19 exposure risks and reduced risks to service delivery, the CRD noted in a press release, adding many public agencies are suspending or rescinding their mandatory vaccination policies including the federal government and several local governments in the province.

The CRD continues to support and encourage practices that are being recommended by public health officials to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including vaccination, wearing masks, and self isolating when sick.

Moving forward, the CRD will rely on the Provincial Health Officer and other appropriate agencies for guidance and direction in ensuring the safety of our employees and volunteers.

Williams Lake city council also voted in favour of rescinding its vaccination policy on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 2022.

READ MORE: City welcomes new fire chief, rescinds vaccine mandate at Williams Lake council meeting

www.facebook.com

Cariboo Regional DistrictCOVID-19vaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?

Just Posted

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).
Cariboo Regional District rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Williams Lake retired fire chief Randy Isfeld, centre, who has been temporarily acting fire chief, passed the helmet to Evan Dean, left, Williams Lake Fire Department’s new fire chief. Dean is the 11th fire chief to head up the department, and was honoured at the Williams Lake city council meeting by Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, the city’s 11th mayor. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City welcomes new fire chief, rescinds vaccine mandate at Williams Lake council meeting

Alae Zrira, left, and his fiancé Kenza Lahlou are excited about Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final game. They are both from Morocco and arrived in Williams Lake in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Moroccan couple in Williams Lake excited home team is playing world cup semi-finals

Pop-up banner image