Cariboo Regional District, Quesnel residents shoot down pool renovations in referendum

The $20 million project needed approval from people living in the North Cariboo Recreation area

The future of the Quesnel Rec Centre pool is unknown after residents shot down potential renovations in a referendum. (Melanie Law photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel voters have said no to renovating the pool inside the Quesnel Rec Centre.

It was a narrow margin, with 1,001 people voting no and 941 people voting yes (52.5 per cent – 47.5 per cent).

The voters were asked to approve borrowing $20 million. Renovations would have included a new leisure pool, sauna, family change rooms and whirlpool alongside a re-tiling of the area around the 25 metre pool.

READ MORE: Public will be asked to approve $20 million pool upgrade

The vote was open to all eligible voters in the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks service area.

The estimated residential tax increase due to the project would have been $45/$100,000. The project includes people living in Quesnel, and parts of Cariboo Regional District (CRD) areas A, B, C and I.

LETTER: Vote in favour of the Quesnel pool referendum

LETTER: Four reasons to vote against Quesnel pool referendum

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo Regional DistrictQuesnel