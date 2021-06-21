Cariboo Regional District, Quesnel residents shoot down pool renovations in referendum

Quesnel voters have said no to renovating the pool inside the Quesnel Rec Centre.
It was a narrow margin, with 1,001 people voting no and 941 people voting yes (52.5 per cent – 47.5 per cent).
The voters were asked to approve borrowing $20 million. Renovations would have included a new leisure pool, sauna, family change rooms and whirlpool alongside a re-tiling of the area around the 25 metre pool.
The vote was open to all eligible voters in the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks service area.
The estimated residential tax increase due to the project would have been $45/$100,000. The project includes people living in Quesnel, and parts of Cariboo Regional District (CRD) areas A, B, C and I.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.