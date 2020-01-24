Cariboo Regional District proposes 4.5 per cent more taxes

Majority of the notable tax increases are for emergency services

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is proposing to collect 4.5 per cent more taxes than in 2019.

The majority of the notable tax increases are for emergency services, including Forest Grove Fire Protection, Lac la Hache Fire Protection, Ten Mile Lake Fire Protection, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Emergency Planning as well as McLeese Lake Recreation, Electoral Area Administration, General Administration and Governance.

“Creating a budget is a balancing act. As we review each service, we aim to provide a quality cost-effective service while working to maintain our infrastructure and keep our funding sustainable,” states CRD Chair Margo Wagner.

For 2020, the CRD’s budget is increasing from $48.9 million to $50.1 million, which is a 2.45 per cent increase.

“As we plan and finalize our budget, we want to hear from our residents about what they think of our service levels and the value they receive from their taxes,” Wagner adds.

Residents are asked to review the documents and provide feedback by March 11 but all feedback prior to final adoption on March 27 will be considered. To view the budget documents visit cariboord.ca/budget and email mailbox@cariboord.ca or call the chief financial officer at 250-392-3351. Paper copies will also be available at CRD offices and in the CRD Branch Libraries in 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

More details to follow.

