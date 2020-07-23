Cariboo Regional District offices set to reopen in Williams Lake next week

The Cariboo Regional District offices will reopen to the public July 28 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Regional District board passed an anticipation borrowing bylaw at its regular meeting March 27. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Regional District offices in Quesnel will be reopening next week after being closed to the public for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CRD announced offices in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House will open Tuesday, July 28 while the Quesnel offices will open later in the week once the required changes to the public reception area are completed.

A number of measures will be in place to protect employees and the public from exposure to the coronavirus.

Here’s information released by the CRD Thursday, July 23 regarding what to expect if you visit CRD offices:

Appointments Recommended

With strict occupancy limits in place for regional district offices it is recommended residents only request in-person appointment with CRD planners and building inspectors when absolutely necessary. Customers who request an in-person appointment will be asked to fill out a health questionaire regarding possible exposure to COVID-19 and provide contact information prior to the meeting. The CRD reserves the right to reschedule a meeting or appointment at any time if there is perceived to be a risk of COVID-19 exposure to staff or the public.

All in-person meetings will be conducted in a designated space and both staff and members of the public will be required to wear a mask and use glove or hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving the room. The designated meeting room will be cleaned after each use.

Regional District front office occupancy limits:

Williams Lake reception area: two persons at front counter, one person in outside waiting area

100 Mile House reception area: one person at a time

Quesnel front reception area: one person at a time

Distancing and Cleaning protocols

Signage and floor markers outlining social distancing protocols will be installed in the reception area, outside, and at the front door of all district offices. Any CRD equipment that may be handled by the public, such as debit terminals, door handles, and computer keyboards will be sanitized after each use.

Building Inspections – unoccupied and occupied structures

Unoccupied structures can be inspected provided the owner or contractor present adheres to social distancing protocols as outlined by the Provincial Health Officer and Worksafe BC, and standard COVID-19 safety precautions such as mask, gloves, and hand sanitizer use are followed.

Inspections of occupied structures will require a completed inspection request form, signed and dated. Occupants or users must not have coronavirus-like symptoms, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days or in contact with some who has, and has not travelled outside of Canada or been in contact with someone who has been outside of the country in the previous 14 days.

Social distancing protocols must be observed by all people on site during the inspection. Upon arrival, if the inspector has reason to believe these conditions cannot be met the inspection will be declined and 14 days must pass before the inspection can be re-booked.

Public Hearings

Public hearings will remain phone-in only at this time, with only the required elected officials and staff members essential to running the meeting in the boardroom.

Board Meetings

Board meetings will be held in the boardroom with occupancy limits determined by social distancing requirements. In-person attendees will include necessary staff, the Board Chair, and Board members as determined by the Chair. Media wishing to observe and remaining board members will attend via video conference.

Joint Committee and Caucus Meetings

Joint committee and caucus meetings will be held at locations where social distancing protocols and guidelines can be maintained. Locations will vary according to expected attendance levels and occupancy requirements for specific meetings.

Library Reopening

No date has been set to reopen district library facilities to the public. However CRD libraries are providing modified service at this time; with online holds and curbside pick-up of checked-out materials. Where it is feasible, some library programs such as Summer Reading Club are continuing. To take advantage of the library’s modified service, visit http://www.cln.ca to find library materials and place holds. The ongoing health and safety of our patrons and staff is of paramount importance in planning for restoration of normal library services. Please be patient as we make changes to our branches to allow access in as safe a manner as possible.

Other CRD-owned facilities

Each facility is required to have a plan in place which must be approved by the CRD before reopening.

The Cariboo Regional District’s reopening plan consists of a careful approach designed to maximize service levels while maintaining strict adherence to health and safety guidelines. As we welcome the public back to our offices we ask for cooperation and understanding as we adapt to these new workflows designed to protect everyone.

