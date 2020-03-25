Cariboo Regional District closes McLeese Lake recycling depot until further notice

Last week the shared shed in Williams Lake was also closed

The CRD has closed the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot until further notice as a precaution against COVID-19. (File image)

Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot will be closed until further notice, effective March 25, 2020.

Residents are asked to please store recyclables at home, as the depot will re-open as soon as possible.

Alternatively, said Tera Grady, supervisor of solid waste management for the Cariboo Regional District, the Wildwood Depot is still operational, but residents are encouraged to minimize their traveling at this time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time,” Grady noted.

Last week the share shed in Williams Lake was also closed.

