The CRD has closed the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot until further notice as a precaution against COVID-19. (File image)

Cariboo Regional District closes McLeese Lake recycling depot until further notice

Last week the shared shed in Williams Lake was also closed

Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot will be closed until further notice, effective March 25, 2020.

Residents are asked to please store recyclables at home, as the depot will re-open as soon as possible.

Alternatively, said Tera Grady, supervisor of solid waste management for the Cariboo Regional District, the Wildwood Depot is still operational, but residents are encouraged to minimize their traveling at this time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time,” Grady noted.

Last week the share shed in Williams Lake was also closed.

Read more: Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District closes McLeese Lake recycling depot until further notice

Last week the shared shed in Williams Lake was also closed

Williams Lake city council approves contract for new ladder truck

It will take 15 months to two years for it to be build

COVID-19: Bylaw officers to patrol Williams Lake to ensure social distancing is happening

Officers will not enforce, but remind residents of necessary precautions

Williams Lake city council meeting closed to public, attendance possible through livestream

The regular meeting Tuesday, March 24, will be closed to the public

Williams Lake residents asked not to conduct open burning as COVID-19 unfolds

City wants to ensure emergency responders are available when needed

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Most Read