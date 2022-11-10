Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner acclaimed, new board sworn in officially

Cariboo Regional District Area H director Margo Wagner is officially sworn in Nov. 10, while Area C director John Massier, right, looks on. Wagner was also acclaimed to remain on as chair. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune Williams Lake First Nation elder Virginia Gilbert gives the Cariboo Regional District board a Secwépemc blessing fore they are officially sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - WIlliams Lake Tribune) Virigina Gilbert is an elder with Williams Lake First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Area H director Margo Wagner will stay on as chair of the Cariboo Regional District.

The former chair was acclaimed after the newly-elected and acclaimed board members were officially sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the board office.

Area C director John Massier who was acclaimed for the election was voted in as vice-chair, as Area D director Steve Forseth was also nominated for vice-chair.

Area G director Al Richmond was acclaimed as chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District and Area A director Mary Sjostrom as vice-chair.

Returning directors are Area B Barbara Bachmeier, Area D Steve Forseth, Area F Maureen Lebourdais and Area I Jim Glassford. New on the board are Area E Melynda Neufeld, Area J Tolin Pare, Area K Betty Anderson and Area L Eric De Vries.

Attending the meeting to give a traditional Secwépemc welcome and blessing was Williams Lake First Nation elder Virigina Gilbert.

As it was the first meeting of the new board, the morning was going to be devoted to orientation.

Chair Wagner said the next three or four months will involved orientation sessions and for the first one they would focus on the basic rules of governance, using the CRD programs for meetings and agendas and a media presentation with the CRD’s new communications staff member Gerald Pinchbeck.

Pinchbeck said he grew up in Williams Lake.

It was his first time attending a board meeting with the CRD.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional District