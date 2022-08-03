Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth to seek reelection

Forseth has served two terms and is looking for a third

Cariboo Regional District director Steve Forseth has announced his intentions to run in the upcoming municipal fall election.

“I have decided that I am going to seek reelection for a third consecutive term as the regional district director for Area D,” Forseth told the Tribune.

Forseth, 44, kicked off his career in CRD politics in 2014, winning a three-way race for Area D director. Forseth was acclaimed during the next election as the Area D director in 2018.

“I’m very proud to represent the area and its residents. They are great people and it’s great to work with them to build up their rural unincorporated communities no matter where they live, whether it’s Fox Mountain, Wildwood or McLeese Lake.”

In his role as a political leader, Forseth said he enjoys meeting with people, hearing their concerns and criticisms and trying to work toward solutions.

He considers seeing Tyee Lake get their community/fire hall building up and running in the summer of 2019 as one of the highlights of his political career.

Forseth said he’s always had an interest in politics and does his best to keep residents informed, and follow up with community meetings to stay engaged with the communities he serves.

When asked how he deals with the pressure and sometimes negative feedback, Forseth said that just comes with the territory.

“Some of the criticism can sting a little bit but I think over time you do build up that thick skin you need to have to be an elected official and understand it’s not personal it’s just residents have to sometimes vent and just call things as they see it.”

Forseth said he wants to keep hearing from residents, and hopes to continue to serve.

“I want residents to know I still have the fire in my belly to continue serving them, and if that’s their will and pleasure in October I certainly will be doing to same things I have been doing these last two terms keeping people informed, attending community meetings and collaborating.”

As well as serving as a CRD director, Forseth also serves as board treasurer of the Catholic Independent Schools of the Kamloops Diocese.

Forseth also works full-time as the assistant general manager at Best Western Williams Lake.

He believes in building in time for self care to have a work/life balance and leaves the region a couple times a year just to relax and recharge.

If elected, Forseth said he looks forward to carrying on his work as president of the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA).

