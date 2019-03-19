In response to the 2019 Budget, Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty described it as a coverup for corruption. File image

Cariboo Prince George MP slams Trudeau’s ‘coverup’ budget

Todd Doherty said the Conservatives plan to continue to oppose Mr. Trudeau’s coverup agenda

Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty is alleging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is covering up his corruption under $41 billion of brand new spending in the 2019 Budget, paid for by tax hikes if he’s re-elected.

Reacting to the federal budget Tuesday, Doherty said “it is the most expensive coverup in the history of coverups. Trudeau’s plan is obvious. Massive deficits to distract Canadians from his corruption before the election. Massive tax hikes to pay for them after the election.”

Read more: Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Doherty said people living in the Cariboo-Prince George riding will not be distracted by Trudeau’s coverup deficits.

“We demand answers on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal and we will do everything we can to get them,” Doherty said. “In the days ahead, we will continue to oppose Mr. Trudeau’s cover-up agenda.”

On Wednesday, March 20, the Conservatives will debate a motion calling on Trudeau to waive privilege and allow Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak.

“If the Prime Minister expects us to quietly accept a cover-up of his interference in a criminal prosecution, he is in for a rude awakening,” Doherty said.


