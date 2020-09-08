Cariboo-Prince George MP named Special Advisor on Mental Health and Wellness

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty was appointed Special Advisor to the Leader on Mental Health and Wellness Sept. 8 when Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole named his Shadow Cabinet. (File photo)

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty was named to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s Shadow Cabinet today (Tuesday, Sept. 8) and was given the role of Special Advisor to the Leader on Mental Health and Wellness.

“What an absolute honour” Doherty said in a news release. “I’ve been a strong advocate of mental health awareness as a parliamentarian and in my previous careers. Our leader clearly recognizes the importance of mental health in Canada, and I’m so pleased to be able to continue working in this file.”

Since being elected in October 2015, Doherty has worked on advancing mental health issues, raising awareness and removing stigma. In the 42nd Parliament, MP Doherty’s Private Member’s Bill C-211 (An Act respecting a federal framework on post-traumatic stress disorder) was passed unanimously. The federal framework was released earlier this year and became the first of its kind in Canada and the world.

In January 2019, Doherty tabled a new Private Members Bill, Bill C-425, to establish June 27 as National PTSD Awareness Day.

“As you know, I have been passionate about mental health issues and raising awareness” said Doherty. “I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to working alongside our new leader in this new capacity.”

In the last parliamentary session, Doherty served as Shadow Minister for Transport. He has also served as Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, as well as Shadow Minister for the Asia Pacific Gateway.

