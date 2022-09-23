Cariboo-Prince George MP honoured by Forest Products Association of Canada

Todd Doherty has been named a community champion by Canada’s forest products sector. (Forest Products Association of Canada photo/handout)

The MP for Cariboo-Prince George has been recognized as a community champion by the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC).

Todd Doherty was among the recipients of the FPAC’s Community Champion Award, which recognizes community leaders who demonstrate support for the forest sector and its contributions to Canada’s environmental, economic and social priorities.

He received the award with Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead, Radium Hot Springs mayor Clara Reinhard and the Alberta Northwest Species at Risk Committee at an awards ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 22, in Ottawa.

“In their own special way, each of those being recognized today have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the advancement of sustainability and responsible resource development in Canada,” said FPAC president and CEO Derek Nighbor in a news release.

“From a federal and local government perspective, and as an organization dedicated to species management, those being honoured have provided a strong and thoughtful voice and truly represent what it means to be a community champion. We thank each of them for their service and dedication.”

As a young man, Doherty drove skidder and loader and tied chokers and ran chainsaw as a buckerman in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

He was first elected Cariboo-Prince George MP in October 2015 and was reelected in 2019 and 2021.

“As a long-time supporter and defender of Canada’s forestry industry in Parliament, it is an honour to receive FPAC’s 2022 Community Champion Award sponsored by TELUS,” Doherty stated.

“Growing up in a forestry family in northern British Columbia, I know firsthand how important this industry is to our region and to our country. Rest assured, I will continue to be a strong advocate for a softwood lumber deal and will remain steadfast in my fight for solutions to address the job losses our forestry industry is facing.”

On its website, the FPAC notes it provides a national and international voice for Canada’s wood, pulp and paper producers in government, trade and environmental affairs.

Canada’s forest products sector is one of the country’s largest employers providing 225,000 direct jobs with annual revenues exceeding $75 billion.

