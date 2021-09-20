Cariboo-Prince George candidates tackle housing, pandemic, climate change and reconciliation

All six candidates running in Cariboo-Prince George answered four questions compiled by journalists working in Quesnel, Williams Lake and Vanderhoof.
The questions included What is your vision for a pandemic recovery, What will you do as a federal government to increase housing affordability for everyone, What impact will climate change have on the Cariboo-Prince George riding, and what will your party do to combat those effects and What concrete efforts should Canada be making toward reconciliation with Indigenous people?
The answers each candidate gave can be found by clicking on the links below:
Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada
Garth Frizzell, Liberal Party of Canada
Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada
Leigh Husinger-Chang, Green Party of Canada
Audrey McKinnon, New Democratic Party
Henry Thiessen, Christian Heritage Party of Canada
