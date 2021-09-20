Candidates running in Cariboo-Prince George include Audrey McKinnon, New Democratic Party, Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada, Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada, Leigh Husinger-Chang, Green Party of Canada, Henry Thiessen, Christian Heritage Party of Canada and Garth Frizzell, Liberal Party of Canada. (Submitted Photos)

Candidates running in Cariboo-Prince George include Audrey McKinnon, New Democratic Party, Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada, Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada, Leigh Husinger-Chang, Green Party of Canada, Henry Thiessen, Christian Heritage Party of Canada and Garth Frizzell, Liberal Party of Canada. (Submitted Photos)

Cariboo-Prince George candidates tackle housing, pandemic, climate change and reconciliation

All six candidates running to be the MP of Quesnel, Williams Lake and Vanderhoof answered

All six candidates running in Cariboo-Prince George answered four questions compiled by journalists working in Quesnel, Williams Lake and Vanderhoof.

The questions included What is your vision for a pandemic recovery, What will you do as a federal government to increase housing affordability for everyone, What impact will climate change have on the Cariboo-Prince George riding, and what will your party do to combat those effects and What concrete efforts should Canada be making toward reconciliation with Indigenous people?

The answers each candidate gave can be found by clicking on the links below:

Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada

Garth Frizzell, Liberal Party of Canada

Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada

Leigh Husinger-Chang, Green Party of Canada

Audrey McKinnon, New Democratic Party

Henry Thiessen, Christian Heritage Party of Canada

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021QuesnelVanderhoofWilliams Lake

Previous story
Party leaders cast their ballots in federal election
Next story
B.C. man faces charges related to 2020 fire in Prince George that killed three

Just Posted

(File photo)
LETTER: Act responsibly, respect the rights of fellow citizens

Williams Lake area residents like Charlie Bourelle and Lauren Beaulieu wait their turn with dozens of others who turned out to vote in the advanced polls Monday afternoon at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre. Voting Day is Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Federal election takes place Monday, Sept. 20

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’s corner: Thanks to those who volunteered in the front lines

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
Forest Ink: Handy reference book for improved lifestyles