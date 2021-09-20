Cariboo-Prince George candidates tackle housing, pandemic, climate change and reconciliation

All six candidates running to be the MP of Quesnel, Williams Lake and Vanderhoof answered

Candidates running in Cariboo-Prince George include Audrey McKinnon, New Democratic Party, Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada, Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada, Leigh Husinger-Chang, Green Party of Canada, Henry Thiessen, Christian Heritage Party of Canada and Garth Frizzell, Liberal Party of Canada. (Submitted Photos)

All six candidates running in Cariboo-Prince George answered four questions compiled by journalists working in Quesnel, Williams Lake and Vanderhoof.

The questions included What is your vision for a pandemic recovery, What will you do as a federal government to increase housing affordability for everyone, What impact will climate change have on the Cariboo-Prince George riding, and what will your party do to combat those effects and What concrete efforts should Canada be making toward reconciliation with Indigenous people?

The answers each candidate gave can be found by clicking on the links below:

Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada

Garth Frizzell, Liberal Party of Canada

Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party of Canada

Leigh Husinger-Chang, Green Party of Canada

Audrey McKinnon, New Democratic Party

Henry Thiessen, Christian Heritage Party of Canada

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Canada Election 2021QuesnelVanderhoofWilliams Lake