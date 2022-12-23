Cariboo pioneer, entrepreneur Rudy Johnson dies at 100 years old

Rudy Johnson, then 98, enjoyed playing the accordion, and is often asked to play for the ladies at Seniors Village where he lived. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Business partners Mike Jacobson (left) and Twila Nelson (right) cut the ribbon at the new South Broadway Liquor building along with Mayor Walt Cobb and Rudy Johnson, Twila’s grandfather, in June of 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo entrepreneur Rudy Johnson congratulates his granddaughter Twila Nelson on her latest business venture, the new location of South Broadway Liquor in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rudy Johnson received more than 100 birthday cards for his 99th birthday on Dec. 13, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Still an important bridge across the Fraser River, the Rudy Johnson Bridge is now owned by the B.C. government. Johnson purchased the bridge from the Alaska Department of Highways in the 1960s and transported it to the Cariboo - all 3,300 pieces of it. Monica Lamb Yorski photo

One of Williams Lake’s oldest and most well-known residents has died.

Rudy Johnson had just turned 100 years old on Dec. 13. City councillor Scott Nelson made the announcement Dec. 22 on behalf of Johnson’s immediate family. Nelson is also family himself, having married Johnson’s granddaughter, Twila Nelson.

Originally from Sweden, Johnson led an ambitious life in the Cariboo as a businessman working in the construction and forestry industries before going into ranching with the purchase of the Buckskin Land and Cattle Company in 1962. But he is perhaps best know for building the Rudy Johnson Bridge, which he was inspired to construct in the late 1960s after his beloved wife Helen almost drown in the Fraser River while crossing the river on the Soda Creek ferry.

Rudy and Helen were married 77 years and had six children.

Granddaughter Twila Nelson, herself a successful businesswoman in Williams Lake, had her grandfather at the grand opening of her new liquor store earlier this year to cut the ribbon.

“My grandpa has been an incredible businessman all his life … I’m very proud of him and I aspire to be a businessperson just like he was,” Nelson told the Tribune.

In recent years Johnson lived at the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Scott Nelson said the family is planning a celebration of life for Johnson Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Cariboo Bethel Church in the basement.

To read more about Johnson’s incredible life see the story below, written by Monica Lamb-Yorski.

With a file from Monica Lamb Yorski.

