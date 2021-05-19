The Cariboo North riding is larger than Vancouver Island. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The Cariboo North riding is larger than Vancouver Island. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Cariboo North MLA set to take stand for rural ridings in B.C. legislature speech

Coralee Oakes says in her speech reducing northern ridings could see poorer services for residents

Coralee Oakes is set to sound the alarm on potential changes to electoral boundaries in the province at the BC Legislature today.

The Cariboo-North MLA, who represents a riding bigger than Vancouver Island — with six First Nations spread over 38,000 square km — says proposed changes to B.C. election laws could add six seats and remove a 2014 restriction preventing the elimination of already huge rural ridings.

Her speech, during the debate on the second reading of the updated bill, comes after Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad said on May 10 the area north of 100 Mile House could see the number of seats in the legislature drop from 10 to six with new legislation. Electoral boundary reviews take place every six years, led by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

READ MORE: B.C. election law could add 6 seats, remove rural protection

“This bill as it stands suggests that government does not understand the disparity that currently exists between people living in different parts of this province or that it just does not care,” Oakes says in her speech. “Why has the government not recognized in this bill that there are inequalities between regions? And why has it not included the need exists of special circumstance in rural ridings?”

In her speech, Oakes says she was told by a BC Wildfire Service commander in the 2017 wildfires that her riding could “lose it all,” and she is still worried about further fires and flooding. She adds representing ridings with large areas with no cell service, internet and transit is also a huge challenge, leading to 15-16 hour days to set up mobile offices in some cases.

“To be a successful rural MLA you need to travel to these communities,” she says. “Until the government ensures that every British Columbian has cell service, internet and reliable roads and landlines, they need to take into consideration that a rural MLA must travel out into their riding in order to effectively represent them. This was part of the understanding in the previous piece of legislation that is absent in this piece of legislation before the house.”

Oakes shares more than a dozen stories of communities and individuals rallying in times of crisis to support one another in her speech.

“I feel a responsibility to share my experience of representing a riding that has and continues to face catastrophic trauma and impacts in hopes that we can be better prepared and that our people’s voices are heard during challenging times,” she says. “I pray and hope that you never feel the impacts that Cariboo North has felt.”

One of the stories Oakes relayed was having to tell the members of Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation to get in a boat and go in the lake for safety when threatened by fire in 2017, as there was no fire egress road. Oakes says the opening of that road was one of her proudest days as an MLA.

READ MORE: New road will provide emergency exit route for Kluskus Nation settlement

She calls on the electoral boundary commission to visit communities off the beaten path like Wells, Horsefly, Narcosli and Nazko, and for her fellow MLAs to consider Cariboo North residents when voting on the legislation.

“What happens if the rural ridings become so large that it is, realistically, no longer possible for an MLA to get out and effectively listen to their constituents?” she says, questioning how constituents’ voices will continue to be heard. “Are you willing to vote on a piece of legislation that will effectively alienate so many fellow British Columbians?

“I ask each of you when you truly talk about addressing inequalities in this province, will you place action with your words? Please remember the hardworking men and women of Cariboo North. Please help us rebuild and recovery. Please do not be a part of the people losing their voices, they have already lost so much.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCariboo Regional DistrictQuesnelWilliams Lake

Previous story
Mounties seize heroin, meth and pills after lengthy Williams Lake investigation
Next story
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

The Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and Williams Lake General Investigations Unit executed search warrants and seized a quantity of drugs in Williams Lake May 15. (RCMP handout)
Mounties seize heroin, meth and pills after lengthy Williams Lake investigation

A 44-year-old man, along with a 42-year-old man from Williams Lake were arrested

The Cariboo North riding is larger than Vancouver Island. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Cariboo North MLA set to take stand for rural ridings in B.C. legislature speech

Coralee Oakes says in her speech reducing northern ridings could see poorer services for residents

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Dog and animal control concerns top calls for Williams Lake bylaw services

Evan Dean provided an update during the committe of the whole

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Most Read