Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex undergoing annual cleaning and maintenance while closed

City of Williams Lake staff are putting the down time of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex due to COVID-19 to good use by conducting annual maintenance and cleaning that would normally take place during the summer.

“We have taken time during this unprecedented closure to complete important tasks that would benefit our users when we re-open,” said Ian James, Director of Community Services. “The total closure has allowed us to perform essential maintenance and deep cleaning of our pool, arena and gym facilities. These tasks would normally require us to close for a period of time in the summer and interrupt our users.”

Major items that have been completed include the draining of the Sam Ketcham Pool, which has enabled staff to perform pool cleaning and maintenance alongside repairs and cleaning of the ventilation systems. Also, items such as minor paint touch-ups, maintenance and repairs have been completed throughout the facility.

“We know that the closure of our facility has been hard on many of our users, but we want our patrons to know that we are working hard to be ready to welcome everyone back with excitement when this is over, and we will have a great-looking and soundly working facility for all to enjoy,” said James.

The City will update its residents as soon as any developments occur in regards to reopening the complex. For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

