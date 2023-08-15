Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex maintenance shutdown scheduled

The pool will close Aug. 21 to Sept. 10, fitness centre Sept. 2 to 4

It’s that time of year when the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) in Williams Lake undergoes some annual maintenance which results in some closures at the facility.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, the West Fraser Aquatic Centre will be closed, reopening on Monday, Sept. 11.

The fitness centre will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 4, reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Our aim is to ensure the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex remains a valuable community asset while minimizing the impact of the shutdown as much as possible,” said Stacey Miranda, director of community services.

“By timing the maintenance now we are able to complete work as swiftly as possible and maintain the facility’s integrity as much as we can while adhering to the shutdown schedule.”

During the shutdown complex staff will complete important system repairs including broken tiles, filter media replacement and perform deep cleaning to ensure the pool, change rooms and amenities remain in top condition.

There will also be repairs, upgrades and cleaning across all areas of the CMRC, ensuring a well-maintained and enjoyable experience for everyone.

The CMRC will completely reopen to the public on Tuesday, September 12 with regular fall hours.

