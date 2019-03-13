Cariboo Memorial Hospital under lockdown briefly Wednesday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown for a short period of time Wednesday afternoon after officials received a report of a man armed with a knife in the hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said CMH was locked down at 2:08 p.m., with frontline responders from Williams Lake immediately attending the hospital to search for the suspect.

“An adult male, who was located outside the hospital, attempted to flee from police on foot. After a short foot chase the 26-year-old Williams Lake man was arrested,” Saunderson said in a news release.

“Through investigation it was discovered that the male did not have a knife as originally reported and that his behavior was medically related and not criminal in nature. There were no reports of injury to hospital staff or patients.”

The lockdown has since been removed.

