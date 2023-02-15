Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment moves closer to construction

Soon people will see shovels in the ground, says Health Minister Adrian Dix

People in Williams Lake and the Cariboo-Chilcotin are a step closer to having enhanced health care close to home as Interior Health has signed a contract for the construction of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) redevelopment project with the preferred proponent, Graham Design Builders LP.

“Signing this contract is a major milestone in the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Soon people will see shovels in the ground as the modernized and expanded hospital begins to take shape. With a new emergency department, mental-health unit and cancer department, the redeveloped CMH will be a gamechanger for decades to come.”

The CMH redevelopment project includes an addition to the existing hospital as well as renovations to the existing facility. The addition will be three storeys, plus a basement, and approximately 9,300 square metres (100,100 square feet). The redevelopment will add 25 in-patient beds for a total of 53.

People will have increased access to health-care services as the expanded hospital will include a new emergency department, medical/surgical in-patient unit and mental-health and substance-use in-patient unit as well as an expanded ambulatory care and oncology unit, maternity and women’s health unit and pharmacy. The hospital will also include administrative, educational and training spaces for the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine.

Construction will happen in two phases. Phase 1, which includes the addition, will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to finish in fall 2026. Phase 2, which includes renovations to the existing hospital, will begin in fall 2026 and is scheduled to be complete in early 2029.

The budget for the project is more than $366 million and will be shared by the Province and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo