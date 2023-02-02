An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake on Nov. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital not unique in staffing challenges: Interior Health

CMH working to maintain staffing of all departments

Responding to an inquiry about staffing levels at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, Interior Health said Williams Lake is not alone in staffing challenges and their priority is to maintain full services.

“Cariboo Memorial Hospital is experiencing the same shortage of health-care workers and physicians that is occurring in health-care across Canada,” said Derek Keller, Interior Health’s clinical operations director, Williams Lake, noting shortages mean leadership have to plan weeks and months ahead to be able to ensure coverage can occur.

Keller stated they are able to cover nursing shifts, with occasional support from agencies. He reported the hospital currently has three full-time emergency-department-trained physicians and are trying to recruit three more vacant positions.

Locum physicians are also helping to cover emergency department shifts and they are looking for more locums.

”We are committed to ensuring the people of the Williams Lake area can rely on their hospital for their medical needs, including emergency care,” said Keller, noting their priority is to maintain full services for the area.

