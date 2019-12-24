Randy Giesbrecht lost everything when his cabin was destroyed by a fire on Monday, Dec. 23. He was living on the west side of the west of the West Fraser Road at Buckridge. Photo submitted

Cariboo man loses everything in cabin fire

Randy Giesbrecht had been living in the cabin for about 10 years

A man living in the Cariboo lost everything when his cabin was destroyed by fire on Monday, Dec. 23.

Randy Giesbrecht had been living in a cabin on property he owns on the west side of the West Fraser Road at Buckridge, his mother, Jean Giesbrecht told the Tribune Tuesday.

“It’s a real tragedy for him,” she said. “He is a very humble man. Lots of people have been reaching out.”

She said the fire started from a wood stove and Randy got a message from a friend through Facebook at about 9:00 a.m that his cabin was on fire.

“It’s about a 45-minute drive from Williams Lake to his place and when he got there it was fully-inflamed and there was nothing he could do,” Jean said. “He just watched it burn.”

Randy bought the property about 10 years ago and it had the cabin already, she added.

His son Kyle Giesbrecht has started a GoFundMe and as of Tuesday morning $4,305 had been raised of a $10,000 goal.

There is no rural fire department serving the area and neither the home nor its contents were insured, Kyle noted in the GoFundMe post.

“I know not everyone can donate, it’s been a real hard year for many,” Kyle noted. “If you can, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please share this around so my my dad, a man who would give someone the shirt off his back, can get his self back together.”

Jean said Randy works for BC Lottery Corporation in Williams Lake and Quesnel. She said he is staying with her for the time being.


news@wltribune.com
