Cariboo literacy society secures provincial funding

Melissa Hermiston, of the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society in 100 Mile House, said the organization offers a wide range of free programs and services. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society has secured another two years of funding from the province to continue its literacy work in the region.

The community organization, with offices in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake, recently learned it will receive $284,000 of the $3.4 million earmarked by the province for the Community Adult Literacy Program.

The provincial fund will support 102 adult literacy programs in 132 communities throughout B.C. this year, up from 97 programs in 128 communities last year.

Melissa Hermiston, who works in marketing and operations support for the society, welcomed confirmation of another two years of secured funding.

The money will help pay for everything from forms and applications, to hosting life skills workshops and providing support for clients working towards their Adult Dogwood. It will also support one-on-one tutoring for reading, writing, math, and computer/technology skills.

“All of these programs and services are provided with the goal of increased financial security, poverty reduction, increased independence, reduced stress and improved overall health of the individual and our communities,” Hermiston said.

The organization also offers a broad range of free programs and services, including family literacy initiatives such as StoryWalks, Bright Red Bookshelf, Books for Babies, and family outreach. It provides immigration and settlement services, such as helping newcomers with paperwork, applications, English language learning, digital and financial literacy.

September is Literacy Month. It’s a good time to reflect on how literacy impacts us in our everyday lives, Hermiston said.

“It’s so much more than just reading and writing. It’s knowing how to balance out our budgets, or to access benefits and things online through government websites, and just knowing how to communicate. There is a huge spectrum of ways that literacy impacts our life.”

Forty-five per cent of adults across B.C. lacking the literacy skills to function in society and another 52 per cent lack the basic numeracy skills needed to perform daily living tasks, according to the society.

All its programs are free of charge and confidential.

The society employs 20 staff members between the two locations in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake. The 100 Mile location recently moved into a new office space located at #102 – 475 Birch Avenue, a larger space Hermiston said will allow them to better serve clients with regular office hours.

The organization will be holding an open house at the new location on Friday, Oct. 13, from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

For more about the programs and services offered by the CCPL, visit caribooliteracy.com or call 250-644-5869.

100 Mile House