Cariboo leaders demand temporary asphalt on Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road

The Mayor of Williams Lake and MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin want temporary asphalt installed in gravelled areas of Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road.

Mayor Walt Cobb, Councillor Scott Nelson, Chief Administrative Gary Muraca and Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson met with staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) Wednesday, July 14 to discuss ongoing issues resulting from land slippage in the Hodgson Road area.

“We very clearly stated the need for MOTI to ensure that the sections of Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road that have been damaged by land slippage must be addressed while the Ministry undergoes its geotechnical analysis,” Mayor Walt Cobb said in a news release.

“We recognize that they are focused on addressing the groundwater issues, but there needs to be safe and reliable passage during this process.”

Resurfacing of repaired areas is planned for later this summer, provided slide movement slows as anticipated, MOTI said in an emailed response last month.

Coun. Scott Nelson said while a temporary asphalt blacktop covering is not ideal, it would be better than what is now in place.

“We currently have vehicles navigating dangerous and dirty sections of heavily-used road infrastructure in Williams Lake,” he said. “This is simply unacceptable.”

MOTI was unavailable for immediate comment.

Ongoing maintenance of the gravel portions continues to be performed by Dawson Road Maintenance.

