The Cariboo Heritage Park Society has been given a three-year lease to establish a heritage park on a seven-acre portion of the city-owned Stampede Park, excluding the Pinchbeck grave site, pictured on the left). Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Cariboo Heritage Park Society gets three-year lease above Stampede Grounds

The seven-acre portion of City-owned Stampede Park, excludes William Pinchbeck’s grave site

The Cariboo Heritage Park Society has received approval for a three-year lease with no site alterations until plans are approved for a seven-acre portion above the city-owned Stampede Park parcel, excluding the Pinchbeck grave site.

With a lease rate of $1 per year, plus a $250 administrative charge for the purpose of developing a heritage park, the society will now be able to pursue funding opportunities, Mayor Walt Cobb said.

Prior to the regular council meeting held Tuesday, March 26, council had an in-camera meeting to receive the final recommendations of an archaeological impact assessment conducted last summer by Sugar Cane Archaeology.

Read more: VIDEO: Pre-settler evidence reviewed as Williams Lake eyes Stampede Grounds for heritage park

“The AIA findings could not be circulated publicly, so were dealt with first,” said Leah Hartley, the city’s director of development services.

At the regular meeting, the lease was brought forth as a late agenda item, and council voted unanimously in favour of the lease being granted.

During a public hearing held in the city hall foyer in February, the society shared its plans which front and centre is to put the historic 153 Mile Store on the site.

“I’m really impressed with the turnout. There’s lots of interest and everybody’s really positive,” said Roger Patenaude during the open house, one of two brothers donating the store and all of its priceless contents to the city.

Read more: Heritage society hopes to secure and lower pit house on Pinchbeck Hill to accommodate historic store

In a previous report to city council, Hartley noted development of the site will require application to the province for a Site Alteration Permit in order to protect the grave site and to incorporate archaeologically significant features and artifacts found during field work.

“The Society will retain services of an archaeologist to work with the design engineer on site development details,” Hartley said.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

William Pinchbeck died in 1893 at the age of 62. He was buried on the hill above the Lower House, on what is now Pinchbeck Park, overlooking the lake and Stampede Grounds. A large headstone was erected, but 100 years later the elements had worn it down so in 1995 the Pinchbeck family restored the gravesite and erected a new headstone, donating the original headstone to the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Previous story
Migrant girl died at U.S. border from a bacterial infection
Next story
Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Just Posted

Cariboo Heritage Park Society gets three-year lease above Stampede Grounds

The seven-acre portion of City-owned Stampede Park, excludes William Pinchbeck’s grave site

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre bids farewell to Nancy Gale

Gale retires after 18 years at the helm

Tsilhqot’in Nation pursuing compensation, MOU with DND for Chilcotin military training area

The land in question was exchanged in 1924 for property in Vancouver’s Point Grey area

EDITORIAL: Canadian Red Cross appeal for Mozambique an opportunity for locals to pay it forward

CRC sends emergency field hospital to Mozambique

Quesnel Lake Fishing BC video catching thousands of views

Since its release on March 25 44,000 people have watched it

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

Hikers warned to be vigilant as tick season starts in B.C.

Covering exposed skin, checking for bites recommended after outdoor activity

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Most Read