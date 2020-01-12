Society of St. Vincent de Paul volunteers Roger Litzenberger (from left), Maria Salazar and her daughter, Hailie Salazar serve soup, sandwich and hot beverages to residents in Boitanio Park Sunday during -21C, windy temperatures. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Friendship Society shelter busy amid cold snap

“It’s quite busy,” said Jodie Sellars, who works at the CFS.

Sunday’s cold weather snap in Williams Lake has seen a rise in numbers the Cariboo Friendship Society shelter.

“It’s quite busy,” said Jodie Sellars, who works at the CFS.

“We’ve just told people our doors are open, to come on in, grab coffee and stick around to stay warm. When it’s cold like this we let the clients stay in during the day.”

As of Sunday afternoon, temperatures remained around the -21C mark, however, Environment Canada has issued an extreme weather warning for Williams Lake and all of B.C.’s Interior as temperatures are expected to plummet to below -30C overnight and reach lows in that vicinity throughout the week. A reprieve from the bitter cold is forecast for next Sunday, Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues extreme weather warning for Williams Lake and B.C. Interior

Sellars, meanwhile, said staff at the CFS are only expecting the shelter to get busier as temperatures drop further.

“We have 32 beds and then if there is need we have mats we can lay out on the floor if there is overflow,” she said.

“We’re just encouraging people to stay in and stay warm, and to not be outside too long.”

At lunch time Sunday, volunteers from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul were serving up its weekly soup, sandwich and coffee to those in need during blustery wind, blowing snow and frigid cold.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul volunteer Maria Salazar said they normally serve 25 to 30 people lunch each Sunday, however, saw just seven residents stop by today (Jan. 12).

“People are staying inside, so we are way down from our usual numbers,” Salazar said.

Staff at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort, meanwhile, made the decision to close for the day Sunday at around lunch time.

“Temperature has dropped -25C and the wind has increased as well,” reads a post on MTRR’s Facebook page.

“Total of eight riders today so far and highways are a little icy right now.”

The ski area will be open again next Thursday, however, staff said they will keep the public informed by Wednesday evening on plans to open pending the weather.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Cariboo Friendship Society shelter was busy Sunday after an expected cold snap hit the city. Frigid cold temperatures are expected to last until late next weekend. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Queen attends church on eve of meeting over Harry and Meghan
Next story
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut

Just Posted

Cariboo Friendship Society shelter busy amid cold snap

“It’s quite busy,” said Jodie Sellars, who works at the CFS.

Environment Canada issues extreme weather warning for Williams Lake and B.C. Interior

All the elements of winter reared their heads overnight Sunday, just as forecasted

WATCH: Powerlifting Competition returns to Williams Lake for the first time in decades

Nine competitors took part in the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition

Local Outreach accepting suitcase donations for Chiwid Transition House on Sat. Jan 18

Held at Mackinnon Hall at 1000 Huckvale Drive this event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Skiers of all ages enjoy the trails of Bull Mountain

Wellness Day at Bull Mountain: Family Fun in the Snow held just in time before cold snap

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read