Cariboo Friendship Society executive director Rosanna McGregor and Little Moccasins Learning Centre manager Sheena Rogers at city hall Tuesday, Jan. 29 to discuss plans for a new daycare at 254 First Ave. North. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Cariboo Friendship Society seeks zoning amendment for new First Avenue North daycare

City council gave first reading and second reading, it will now go for public input and a hearing

Cariboo Friendship Society is hoping to transform a house at 254 First Ave. North into a daycare and has applied for a zoning amendment.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting city council gave first and second reading to an application to amend the zoning bylaw to permit a licensed daycare in the area and to allow for a minimum six off-street gravel parking spaces in the back of the property.

Normally 19 parking spaces would be required, however, because there will only be maximum of five staff members working during peak times, CFS executive director Rosanna McGregor said they were requesting a zoning amendment to allow for only six parking spaces.

McGregor said staff can always park at other CFS facilities and walk to work if necessary or access one of the free city parking lots in the vicinity of the daycare.

She also said they did not want to add additional paving to the parking area in the back, as is normally required by the parking bylaw.

“We would like to keep it as natural as possible,” she said. “The back side of the house will have more shade in the afternoons so not having black top back there will assist to keep it a little cooler for children outside enjoying the yard space.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said he did not have an issue with the parking spots being gravel, but his concern was the number of parking spaces.

“I am already receiving complaints with the construction of the new housing complex in that block,” Cobb said.

Read more: Community Living affordable housing unit receives $8 million from government

Leah Hartley, director of development services, said by giving the zoning amendment application first and second reading council was letting the public know it is willing to consider six parking spaces pending public hearing comments.

Surrounding property owner and tenants within 100 metres of the proposed daycare will be issued notices to provide input and a public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2019 at 7 p.m.

McGregor said there is someone living in the home at present, but they have been given notice to move because of the daycare.

“We will be gutting the whole house and redeveloping the upstairs and downstairs,” McGregor said, adding Sprucelee Construction has the contract for the rebuild.

Sheena Rogers manages CFS’s Little Moccasins Learning Centre, which is a preschool, and said shewill also manage the new daycare.

“We plan to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the daycare,” Rogers said. “We will have 24 spaces available — 16 for ages three to five and eight for toddlers. We are going to be calling the daycare Little Mukluks.”

Working with families in the preschool, Rogers said CFS saw the need for a new daycare.

“There are lots of parents not being able to go to work because daycare is not affordable or available,” she said. “When the call came out from the province we responded and applied to Aboriginal Head Start. There are 343 new daycare spots going into the province of B.C. through this initiative.”

Read more: Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burst pipe in Parliament’s West Block floods Trudeau out of meeting
Next story
Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Just Posted

RCMP bear spotted in lakecity, Newfoundland

Launched by the Nanaimo RCMP in the summer, Nanaimo Bear spent some time in Williams Lake

Cariboo Friendship Society seeks zoning amendment for new First Avenue North daycare

City council gave first reading and second reading, it will now go for public input and a hearing

Need a good laugh? Head to comedy night this Thursday

Event planners hope to test the waters for the possibility of more future shows

Romeros nominated for JUNO award, Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Sweet Old Religion has wowed critics with its harmonious melodies

Skaters bring home medals, personal bests, from CNC Regionals

From Williams Lake, three were crowned regional champions in four divisions

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Most Read