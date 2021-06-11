Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning throughout the region

It is the responsibility of anyone lighting a fire to extinguish it

An abandoned campfire at the Tatla Lake Recreation Site on Sunday, May 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The risk of holdover fires remains, even though there has been cooler temperatures and increased precipitation, warned the BC Wildfire Service Friday for the Cariboo region Friday, June 11.

Reminding the public to exercise caution when conducting any open burning activity, the Cariboo Fire Centre said it is the responsibility of anyone who has ignited a fire to completely extinguish it at the time a prohibition becomes effective.

Piles which have been ignited after land clearing or road building may require additional attention to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Hot spots in such piles may be more difficult to identify, and likely to continue smouldering if not fully extinguished.

Any person lighting any fire must comply with open burning regulations, which may include but are not limited to: ready access to water, at least one person equipped with a fire-fighting hand tool and an established fire guard or fuel break.

Category 3 open fires are currently prohibited throughout the 100 Mile House Forest District and to the west side of the high-water mark of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet-in) Declared Title Area. A map of the area affected by this Category 3 open burning prohibition is available online: http://ow.ly/KPaa30rJekc

Specifically, prohibited activities that would constitute a Category 3 open fire include: any fires larger than two meters high by three meters wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide, burning of one or more windrows and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.



