Cariboo Fire Centre responds to small fire in wooded area of Williams Lake

Cariboo Fire Centre Vesta crew members finish extinguishing a fire in the woods above the 1200 block of Lakeview Crescent near the power line Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Cariboo Fire Centre Vesta crew members finish extinguishing a fire in the woods above the 1200 block of Lakeview Crescent near the power line Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A Cariboo Fire Centre crew responded to a small fire above Lakeview Crescent Thursday, June 3 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)A Cariboo Fire Centre crew responded to a small fire above Lakeview Crescent Thursday, June 3 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The cause of a small fire in the woods above Lakeview Crescent is unknown at this time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The cause of a small fire in the woods above Lakeview Crescent is unknown at this time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Fire Centre firefighters responded to a small fire Thursday morning in the woods above the 1200 block of Lakeview Crescent in Williams Lake.

Members of Vesta Unit Crew arrived just before 10 a.m. and were ready to stand down at noon with the fire fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Presently there are no wildfires of note in the Cariboo Fire Centre but there have been 30 wildfires in the region since April 1, 2021.

Since Monday, May 31, Category 3 open fires have been partially prohibited to the west side of the high-water mark of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Chilcotin Fire District and the Tsilhqot’in Xeni Gwet’in Declared Title Area.

This expanded open burning prohibition, which is being implemented in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government, is being done to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Specifically, prohibited activities that would constitute a Category 3 open fire include: any fires larger than two meters high by three meters wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide, burning of one or more windrows and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone conducting a Category 3 open fire anywhere in the west side of the high-water mark of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District’s jurisdiction must extinguish any such fire by noon Monday, May 31, 2021. This prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 1, 2021, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Read more: Williams Lake Fire Department responds to grass fire off Carson Drive Friday afternoon

The Category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department. Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District prohibition area stretches from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park to the Fraser River running from just above Mcleese Lake to just north of Lac La Hache. The 100 Mile Forest District stretches from the Fraser River in the west to Bridge Lake in the east. This area starts just below Clinton and runs north to just above Lac La Hache and Hendrix Lake.


