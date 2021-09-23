Cariboo Fire Centre rescinds open burning prohibitions

A fire danger rating of low or very low in most of the Cariboo Fire Centre has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to lift remaining fire bans.

Effective noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, all open burning and the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels and burn cages will once again be permitted throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction and the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area, noted the BC Wildfire Service in a news release.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, so always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size, it added.

The BC Wildfire Service noted it takes several factors into account before rescinding its open burning prohibitions. This includes balancing the needs of the public with the need to mitigate the risk of human-caused wildfires. With recent and forecast weather conditions that include cooler temperatures, higher humidity and substantial precipitation, the fire danger rating has dropped to low or very low in most of the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717. A Category 3 fire is a fire that burns material more than two metres high or three metres wide, or stubble or grass over 2,000 square metres, or more than two piles of any size. A poster explaining the different categories of open fires is available online.

People who do open burning should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires. Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation.

The BC Wildfire Service urges people to take the following precautions with any allowed outdoor burning:

· Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

· Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

· Create a fire guard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

· Never leave a fire unattended.

· Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity and burning restrictions visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake