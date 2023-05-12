Cariboo Fire Centre hosts wildfire preparedness day open house

Happy with the turnout the CFC hopes to make it an annual event

Air Spray pilot Paul Friesen talks about the L188 Electra air tanker during the Cariboo Fire Centre open house Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Around 250 people attended an open house at the Cariboo Fire Centre Saturday, May 6 that marked National Wildfire Preparedness Day.

Madison Dahl, community engagement specialist with CFC, who helped organize the event said they were happy with the turnout.

“We want to thank everyone who came out and joined us. We hope to do it every year.”

Matt Duran, a wildfire technician based in Quesnel for the Cariboo Fire Centre had a FireSmart display and swag to give out after residents told him what FireSmart efforts they have made on their properties.

He also had a computer display showing the Williams Lake fuel management plan with a map indicating what has been done already in the area and what is planned.

Both the Wildwood and Miocene volunteer fire departments were there with tenders.

Wildwood was hosting a fundraising barbecue and both departments encouraged the public to ask questions, climb inside the fire trucks and even try on some of the gear firefighters wear.

Miocene fire chief Quintin Duhamel said his department is now up to 25 members and some of them were deployed to the Vernon area.

The department has also been busy with calls attending a wildland fire on April 29 with some assistance from the Wildwood VFD, another fire on April 28, with assistance from the Horsefly VFD, a wildland and structure fire on April 28. There have been a few medical calls as well.

Members have also been doing lots of training.

Air tanker

During the event, residents had the opportunity to tour an L-188 Electra air tanker, operated by the company Air Spray.

Pilot Peter Friesen, who has been with the company since 2005, and air attack officer Jeff Austin were giving tours outside and inside the L-188 Electra during the open house.

Friesen said each of the four turbine engines have up to 4,000 horse-power.

“It takes us eight to 10 minutes to reload,” Friesen said. “When we are working we are about 150 feet off the treetops.”

Inside the cockpit he explained the different panels and systems.

Even in the summer the de-icing system is needed because the aircraft will pick up ice, he said.

The plane has up to five radio frequencies, which usually include the Bird Dog aircraft, mandatory airport, en route, FM with the ground crews and fire commissioner channels so they can get an understanding of what area they should be working on such as East or West flank of a fire.

The company is based out of Red Deer, Alta, about an hour flight east of Williams Lake.

“We have served western Canada in aerial firefighting since the early 1970s – making us one of the original firefighting companies in the world,” said Paul Lane, vice-president and COO of Air Spray. “We operate four L-188s in B.C. for BC Wildfire Service and they operate in groups”

Two groups are a single L-188 with a Commander 1000 Bird Dog Aircraft and another two work in a “Super-Group” with another Commander 1000 Bird Dog.

In Alberta, Air Spray operates four L-188s, each in a single group with a Commander Bird Dog.

In addition they operate another L-188 and Commander Bird Dog in the Yukon Territory.

Air Spray operates four CL-415, four CL-215Ts and three CL-215s in Manitoba and Alberta – making Air Spray the largest private operator of Super-Scoopers in North America.

Land said B.C. and Alberta quite often cooperate in fighting fire between the provinces.

“The agencies work very closely in ensuring public safety. Similar arrangements exist with U.S. states along the border,” Lane said.

Dahl said just as the open house came to a close Saturday afternoon, the Air Spray air tanker was deployed.

Miocene Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Quintin Duhamel gives tours of the truck to children. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Air Spray pilot Peter Friesen explains all the panels and systems in the cockpit to Howard and Carol Campbell. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Fire Centre air attack officer, gives tours of the inside of the Air Spray air tanker. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kaitlyn Brown, left, asks questions from Interior Helicopters pilot Paige Goodliffe during the Cariboo Fire Centre open house. Interior Helicopters has a contract with BC Wildfire Service during the fire season. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wildwood fire chief Brad Elliott and his daughter Kalli volunteer for the day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)