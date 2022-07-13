Cariboo Fire Centre category 2 open burning ban goes into effect July 15

Any category 2 open fires already burning must be extinguished by noon

A category 2 fire ban goes into effect for the Cariboo Fire Centre effective Friday, July 15 at noon. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A Category 2 open burning ban will go into effect Friday, July 15 at noon in the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction and the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area.

This prohibition, which is being implemented in partnership with the Tsilhqot’in National Government, is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

All existing category 2 open fires must be extinguished by noon, July 15.

This prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 1, 2022, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The prohibition does not include campfires that are half-metre high by half-metre wide and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

What is prohibited are fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description and air curtain burners.

The Category 3 open fire ban imposed on June 6 for the region still remains in place.

There are currently no wildfires of note in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

To date there have been 51 fires in the region with a total area burned of 261 hectares.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



