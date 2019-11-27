Cariboo Fire Centre accepting firefighter applications for 2020 season

Firefighter applications for the 2020 season are now being accepted until Jan. 12, 2020. Here tents are set up during the 2017 wildfire season at the Cariboo Fire Centre. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

Applications are being accepted for firefighter positions for the 2020 fire season.

The Cariboo Fire Centre has opened the call for applicants which will close on Jan. 12, 2020, in hopes of filling positions in Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Alexis Creek.

Across the province there are between 150 and 200 spots available.

“Applicants who pass the screening phase will be invited to attend an interview and complete a fitness assessment,” noted a press release from the CFC. “These steps will be completed in February in various locations throughout the province. In Williams Lake, interviews will be held the week of Feb. 18, 2020.”

Work as a firefighter typically goes from early May to the end of September, with the opportunity to possibly work further into the fall if wildfire conditions and activity persist.

Students, however, are able to end work in time to return to school.

To learn more about the application process, get details about required and preferred qualifications, and complete the online application, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirejobs.

People who are interested in working in the Cariboo Fire Centre can also contact crew co-ordinator Eric Kopetski for more information at 778-799-2091 or cell phone 250-267-6711.

