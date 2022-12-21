Buses in SD27 have been cancelled Dec. 21. Buses in Williams Lake have been operating all week while the region is under an extreme cold warning. (Angie Mindus file photo)

Cariboo Chilcotin school buses cancelled, temperature dips to -48C at Puntzi Mountain

The temperature is -36C in Williams Lake

Buses throughout School District 27 are cancelled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, winter solstice.

In Williams Lake, the temperature is -36C at the airport at 7 a.m., while out west residents are enduring a temperature of -48C in some areas such as Puntzi Mountain.

Buses have been running this week, however, there have been multiple cancellations due to mechanical issues.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

