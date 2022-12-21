Cariboo Chilcotin school buses cancelled, temperature dips to -48C at Puntzi Mountain

Buses throughout School District 27 are cancelled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, winter solstice.
In Williams Lake, the temperature is -36C at the airport at 7 a.m., while out west residents are enduring a temperature of -48C in some areas such as Puntzi Mountain.
Buses have been running this week, however, there have been multiple cancellations due to mechanical issues.
