Cariboo-Chilcotin region sees higher numbers of COVID-19

In the Cariboo-Chilcotin health region between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, 79 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

When asked to break the numbers down Interior Health confirmed of those 79 cases, 21 people were fully immunized, three were partially immunized and 55 were not immunized.

The number of cases for the Cariboo-Chilcotin were down from the week before when there were 84, but high compared to Quesnel were there were 14 and 100 Mile House were there were 12.

Schools in the district with COVID-19 potential exposures were Nesika, Dec. 6 and 7, 150 Mile House, Dec. 1, Chilcotin Road, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8, Mountview, Dec. 6 and 7, and Independent school Sacred Heart Catholic on Dec. 1.

From January 2020 to November 2021, there have been a total of 1,643 cases in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

As of Dec. 7, 74 per cent of residents 12 years of age and over in the region have received two doses of the vaccine, noted the B.C. Central for Disease Control website.

Numbers for children ages 5 to 11 have not been recorded yet.

There will be vaccine clinics at the public health unit on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as a drop-in clinic at Wholesale Club Williams Lake from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Dose one and two walk-ins are welcome at the public health unit from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 am and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:3o p.m.

The next vaccine clinics for children ages five to 11 will be at the public health unit, Jan. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28. Registration is required.

